Relevium Creates Alliance With Salavenia Nutrition and Biodevas Laboratoires to Develop an Exclusive Line of Phyto and Nutraceuticals for Pets

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV)(FRANKFURT:6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") is pleased to announce the launch of a joint cooperation with Salvenia Nutrition and Biodevas Laboratoires to develop an exclusive brand and product line of nutraceuticals and phytoceuticals targeted to Pet Care owners on a direct to consumer basis. Product and market development initiatives are expected to begin in October of this year with the objective of a preliminary launch by Spring of 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Relevium.

Relevium has retained Salvenia Nutrition ("Salvenia"), a Montreal based pet and livestock nutrition company, to lead the market research and the product line formulation process, which will consist of nutraceutical and phytoceutical based products. In addition to their long-standing expertise, Salvenia Nutrition is also an exclusive North American distributor of Biodevas Laboratoires, a leading manufacturer of veterinary Phytoceutical products based in France. Such exclusivity will be extended to Relevium's newly developed product line for e-commerce for an initial 18-month period from the first product launch date, which is expected by spring of 2018.

Salvenia Nutrition with the assistance of a local nutraceutical formulation lab will develop new products in conjunction with the existing products currently available from the Biodevas Laboratoires.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated, "Much like their owners, pets can also suffer from nutritional deficiencies related to poor dietary intake. Keeping pets healthy and stronger requires nutritional supplements, a market that is estimated to be north of 16 billion in North America alone. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of Salvenia and Biodevas Laboratoires to develop a high quality product line to fill a real need in this market."

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

