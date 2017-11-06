Relevium Drives Top Line Growth for Q1

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 6, 2017) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV)(FRANKFURT:6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), a publicly traded corporation strategically focused on creating value through the acquisition and development of e-brands, online businesses and e-retail technologies in the Health and Wellness space, is pleased to announce top line growth for Q1 in anticipation of its interim filings.

What's New Here?

Revenues increased by 47% for the newly acquired BioGanix business in Q1, as compared to sales during the same period last year under the previous ownership.

for the newly acquired BioGanix business in Q1, as compared to sales during the same period last year under the previous ownership. Number of units sold increased from 27,084 in 2016 to 42,003.

from 27,084 in 2016 to 42,003. Number of subscribers is now 225,000, a 60% increase and the number of SKUs is now 26 (32 by year end)

What Does This Mean?

In M&A, the first six months of integration tends to be the most critical period, as such:

Revenue growth is a good indicator that the integration process is going well

The increase in customer base and the introduction of new products reflect management's investment in organic growth and brand equity

Why Should Investors Care?

Management is executing as promised :

(1) Delivering on the first acquisition and

(2) Optimizing the acquired business

: (1) Delivering on the first acquisition and (2) Optimizing the acquired business Investors can expect continued focus on brand equity and product line expansion

Following the successful integration period, management is setting the stage for its next execution challenge

First Quarter Disclosure

The Company's Fiscal Year 2018 started on July 1, 2017 and as such, shareholders can expect to see the full impact of the results from the Bioganix acquisition in Q1 of this new fiscal year, due at the end of this month.

The Company is expecting to hold a conference call for shareholders to discuss the results of Q1, as well as other business developments. The date and time of the conference call is to be announced on a separate press release.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

