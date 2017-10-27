Relevium Provides Operational Progress Update and Appoints Senior Marketing Officer

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV)(FRANKFURT:6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), a publicly traded corporation strategically focused on creating value through the acquisition and development of e-brands, online businesses and e-retail technologies in the Health and Wellness space, is pleased to announce a brief operational update on progress and the appointment of a Senior Marketing Officer.

News Release Highlights

RLV appoints Senior Marketing Officer

BioGanix and General Progress Update

Financial reporting

Appointment of Senior Marketing Officer

Relevium Technologies is pleased to announce it has appointed Abis Hussain as the company's Senior Marketing Officer, overseeing the company's overall marketing and branding activities for its current and future portfolio of e-brands.

Mr. Hussain has been actively engaged in the e-marketing space since 2007 and most recently was Director of Influencer Marketing, as well as, Director of Online Marketing at RhythmOne, a global leader in providing streamlined, transparent connections between advertisers and audiences through a combination of differentiated supply, innovative technology and data-driven insights.

While at RhythmOne, Mr. Hussain expanded client communities and focused in locating target audiences by building social media strategies in the United States and Europe. Mr. Hussain was instrumental in increasing brand awareness by 50% for various brands and companies including Subaru, Nestle and Kellogg's and has worked with pro-athletes and influencers on behalf of clients.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium Technologies stated: " Abis has a wealth of knowledge in the business of driving internet traffic from sources outside the Amazon ecosystem. Mr. Useche stated further: "The skillset that Abis brings to the table is extremely complimentary to the existing expertise of the operations team which is very Amazon-centric as it stands. Abis has already demonstrated himself as a strong leader and has kicked off great initiatives that will positively impact the performance of our business."

Business Update

The acquisition of BioGanix has been a successful endeavor for Relevium and for its shareholders. Revenues have continued to grow by an average of 50% versus the same period in 2016 and our customer base continues to expand.

Since July, the Company has been focused on the optimization of the BioGanix brand through internal efforts and through new products and brand extensions. The BioGanix brand continues to expand with the soft launch of four new SKUs in November. The customer and revenues base are expected to continue to grow organically and as planned.

Shareholders can look forward to detailed information about the results from BioGanix for the three-month period ended September 30, 2017 on its first quarter filings due at the end of November 2017.

Shareholders should also be mindful that the financial impact of the operations of the BioGanix brand will not be part of the Audited Financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, which are due at the end of this month.

The Company's CEO expects to hold a call for shareholders at the end of November in order to discuss first quarter performance and provide shareholders with an overview of progress and future strategy. Details will be provided in a subsequent press release.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on several assumptions and is subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information and are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn