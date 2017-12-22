Relevium Update on Stock Option Plan and Option Issues

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2017) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV)(FRANKFURT:6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") is pleased to announce that the board of directors passed a resolution concerning changes to the Company's stock option plan presented at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 7, 2017 (the "Stock Option Plan").

The resolution to approve an amendment to the Stock Option Plan to increase the "fixed number" of the aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of options pursuant to the Stock Option Plan from 3,838,847 to 6,983,684 and remain a less than 10% fixed plan was passed unanimously by the Board of Directors (the "New Plan").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted today an aggregate of 2,525,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company which have a term of 10 years and expire on December 22, 2017 and are exercisable at CDN$0.19 per common share. These Options have been reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company's New Plan and are subject to the ratification of the New Plan at the Company's next annual general and special meeting. Shares issued from the exercise of these incentive stock options remain subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of the issuance of the options.

Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 4,822,800 stock options outstanding representing approximately 6.0% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce, in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on several assumptions and is subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn