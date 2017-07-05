Reliant Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) -

Reliant Gold Corp. ("Reliant Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:RNG) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Unit Offering") of up to 3,000,000 Units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per Unit for up to $150,000 in gross proceeds.

Each Unit consists of (i) one common share of the Corporation and (ii) one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company ("a Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the closing date of the Unit Offering. Net proceeds of the Unit Offering will be allocated towards working capital.

In connection with the Unit Offering, the Corporation may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Reliant Gold has previously disclosed all material information relating to the Corporation.

It is anticipated that the Unit Offering will close no later than August 11, 2017, or such later date as may be determined by the Corporation.

The Unit Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities to be issued pursuant to the above-referenced Unit Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period, such period to commence on the date of closing of the Unit Offering.

ABOUT RELIANT GOLD

Reliant Gold is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Reliant Gold currently holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine.

In addition, Reliant Gold holds a one-percent (1%) royalty on the net smelter returns from the future production and sale of minerals from Borden Lake South (the "NSR"), with Goldcorp Inc. having the right, at any time, to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the NSR from Reliant Gold by making a cash payment of $500,000 (plus any applicable taxes) to Reliant Gold, and a right of first refusal in favour of Goldcorp Inc. with respect to any future transfers of the NSR by Reliant.

The common shares of Reliant Gold trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol ″RNG″. The Corporation has 22,945,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Reliant Gold or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "may", "should", "will", the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current expectations of the management of Reliant Gold with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time, including, without limitation, under the heading "Risk Factors", in Reliant Gold's prospectus and in other continuous disclosure documents that are filed by Reliant Gold from time to time with the Ontario, Alberta or British Columbia Securities Commissions which are available at www.sedar.com and to which readers of this press release are referred for additional information concerning Reliant Gold, its prospects and the risks and uncertainties relating to Reliant Gold and its prospects. New risk factors may arise from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of those risk factors or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Reliant Gold to be materially different from those contained in forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Reliant Gold cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is current only as of the date hereof. Reliant Gold does not undertake or assume any obligation, except as required by law, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No securities commission or regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.