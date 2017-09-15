Reliant Gold Completes Summer 2017 Prospecting and Surface Sampling Program at its East Bay Property, Northwestern Ontario

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Reliant Gold Corp. ("Reliant Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:RNG) is pleased to announce that it has completed a summer 2017 prospecting and surface sampling program at its East Bay Property, located in the McVicar Lake area of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The East Bay Property comprises 56 mineral claim units totaling 896 hectares (the "Property") and is located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine.

The Property is the site of multiple historical gold occurrences including (1) the Altered Zone; (2) the North Flexure Zone; and (3) the Apple Island Zone. In addition, the Property hosts a historical copper-nickel occurrence enriched in the platinum group metals known as the Hoey Syndicate Occurrence. All four of these occurrences on the Property are registered in the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines ("MNDM"), Mineral Deposit Inventory ("MDI") database.

Reliant Gold completed a three-day summer prospecting and surface sampling program (the "2017 Program") at its Property in order to evaluate its prospectivity for hosting potentially economic gold mineralization. The 2017 Program was carried out on behalf of the Corporation by geological consultant, Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is also a Qualified Person as that term is defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

Approximately $15,000 was allocated towards the 2017 Program to carry out a program of prospecting and surface sampling at the Property during the month of September 2017. The 2017 Program follows-up on the sampling program completed by Reliant Gold in 2016 (News Release, October 17, 2016) whereupon samples taken from gold occurrences had returned values of up to 86.461 g/t Au.

The purpose of the 2017 Program was to further evaluate the historical gold showings and locate historical drill collars in the vicinity of the Apple Island Zone and the Altered Zone of the Property, and identify new targets for follow-up exploration work. The 2017 Program focused on confirming previously reported gold values along the west northwest trending fault system and finding new targets for follow-up geophysical survey and drill testing. Based upon the surface evaluation and review of the previous work, the Altered Zone remains open along strike to the east where it becomes covered by overburden while the Apple Island Zone has never been drilled and remains open for expansion in three directions.

A total of 35 rock chip and grab samples were collected and then delivered by bonded courier directly to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs"), at their Thunder Bay, Ontario location, for assaying and testing for gold and silver. Actlabs is an ISO - 17025 accredited laboratory providing geochemistry analysis to the mining industry. A gold standard and silica blank were inserted with the batch of samples submitted for mineral analysis.

Results of the assaying and testing of the samples collected at the Property are now pending, and will be announced when available.

Dr. Trevor Boyd, Ph.D., P.Geo., geological consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this press release in compliance with NI 43-101.

ABOUT RELIANT GOLD

Reliant Gold is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Reliant Gold currently holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine.

In addition, Reliant Gold holds a one-percent (1%) royalty on the net smelter returns from the future production and sale of minerals from Borden Lake South (the "NSR"), with Goldcorp Inc. having the right, at any time, to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the NSR from Reliant Gold by making a cash payment of $500,000 (plus any applicable taxes) to Reliant Gold, and a right of first refusal in favour of Goldcorp Inc. with respect to any future transfers of the NSR by Reliant.

The common shares of Reliant Gold trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol ″RNG″. The Corporation has 23,245,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

