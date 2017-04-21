Reliq Health Technologies Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RHT)(OTCQB:RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2017 and April 20, 2017 the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") final approval and closed the convertible debenture financing (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $762,304.97.

All or any portion of the principal amount under the Loans are convertible by the Lenders into units (the "Units") of the Company at any time before the maturity date at a conversion price per Unit of $0.13. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half (1/2) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of conversion.

The funds received will be used by the Company for ongoing corporate and general working capital purposes.

Subscribers of the Financing have agreed to a voluntary hold period of 6 months.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company paid a Finders' Fee of an aggregate of $15,280.00 and 350,000 finders warrants. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the Finder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 12 months, expiring on April 21, 2018.

As a subscriber to the Financing, Aman Thindal, a Director and Officer of the Issuer may acquire directly or indirectly 769,230 Units upon conversion of the convertible debenture. The participation by an insider in the Financing is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. Our platform provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

