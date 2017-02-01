Comprehensive lifestyle program designed to help consumers achieve measurable and sustainable fitness and weight loss results

CHESTERFIELD, MO--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Reliv International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : RELV) today announced the launch of Fit3, a new fitness and weight loss program created to help real people get real fitness and weight loss results. Reliv began taking pre-orders for Fit3 products on January 21 and started shipping products today. The program rollout included launch events on January 21 and 28 in cities across the country.

The Fit3 program consists of three principal components: nutrition coaching, exercise coaching and Fit3 workout videos, and three new Fit3 formulas: Active, Burn and Purify. Active combines a three-protein blend of whey, casein and non-GMO soy with additional ingredients to support weight loss, athletic performance and energy. Burn further promotes weight loss when combined with healthy eating and exercise through a targeted fat-burning formula. Purify completes the trio as a probiotic, liver cleanse and metabolic supporter. Click here to learn more about Fit3 and order products.

"Reliv is a wellness company and with weight management being the most critical element of an individual's wellness, we believe we offer a real and achievable solution through our Fit3 program," said Dr. Carl Hastings, Chief Scientific Officer. "Fit3 is our comprehensive solution to promote a healthy weight, improve athletic performance and help people create and maintain a more fit lifestyle for life."

To get started on the program, Reliv offers a Fit Kit. This includes a 90-day product supply, access to on-the-go nutrition and exercise coaching, Fit3 workout videos and a supportive community. Reliv fitness and nutrition experts also provide ongoing support through nutrition and exercise articles, podcasts, shared success stories and helpful posts in the community at facebook.com/relivfit3.

Reliv stresses that Fit3 differs from diets and exercise fads in that it promotes realistic and sustainable lifestyle changes. Fit3 program trials have been underway for more than a year and have produced significant, measurable results among participants.

"Fit3 ushers in a new era for Reliv," said Ryan Montgomery, President. "We have invested resources to make Fit3 much more than a set of extraordinary nutritional products; it is a multi-faceted lifestyle program and support system. And part of that lifestyle includes the Reliv business opportunity for those who wish to pursue it. With more than two-thirds of the U.S. population either overweight or obese, the Fit3 opportunity is clear. Our goal with Fit3 is to make people both physically fit and financially fit."

Learn more about the Reliv business opportunity.

To learn more about Fit3, visit fit3.reliv.com.

About Reliv International, Inc.

Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, produces nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address essential nutrition, fitness and weight loss, and targeted solutions. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international network marketing system of independent distributors in 15 countries. Learn more about Reliv at reliv.com, or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

