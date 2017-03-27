Relocation Study Ranks Crown World Mobility as a Top Management Company

Mobility Solutions Provider Earns a Spot on the Highly Respected Baker's Dozen List

DANBURY, CT--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Crown World Mobility (CWM) -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions -- is proud to announce it has been ranked 12th in HRO Today Magazine's 2017 Baker's Dozen, an esteemed list that ranks the top providers of relocation services through customer satisfaction surveys.

HRO Today is considered the nation's premier publication on human resources operations and outsourcing (HRO), and its Baker's Dozen list is a highly respected guide for any company with relocation management needs. Based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services and not on the opinion of the HRO Today staff, the annual HRO Baker's Dozen of Relocation list determines a relocation company's ranking by analyzing survey results across three subcategories: features breadth, deal sizes and quality.

"I think I can speak for the entire Crown World Mobility team when I say we are truly honored to have made it on the Baker's Dozen list for the second time," said Lisa Mendelsohn, regional director of CWM. "We always strive to provide clients and transferees with unparalleled service and solutions, and to receive such positive feedback only affirms that we are doing things the right way."

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale -- global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to -- at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.