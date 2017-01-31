Remaining 2016 STACR Debt Notes Receive NAIC Designations

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today announced that six additional Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes have received designations by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for the 2016 filing year. With these additions, all of the company's 2016 STACR debt notes have received top NAIC designations.

2016 STACR Debt Note Additional NAIC Designations:

Cusip Class Designation 3137G0LU1 STACR 2016-HQA4 M3 NAIC 3 3137G0LT4 STACR 2016-HQA4 M2 NAIC 1 3137G0LS6 STACR 2016-HQA4 M1 NAIC 1 3137G0LJ6 STACR 2016-DNA4 M3 NAIC 2 3137G0LH0 STACR 2016-DNA4 M2 NAIC 1 3137G0LG2 STACR 2016-DNA4 M1 NAIC 1

NAIC Designations are the specific alphanumeric symbols in use by the NAIC SVO to denote a category of credit quality. The NAIC's Structured Securities Group (SSG) is responsible for the day-to-day credit quality assessment and valuation of securities owned by state regulated insurance companies. The SVO conducts credit analysis on these securities for the purpose of assigning an NAIC designation and/or unit price. The NAIC designation categories are described on the NAIC's SSG webpage.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2016 Mortgage Reference Securities Report is not a substitute for or functional equivalent of the credit ratings of rating agencies and is not produced to permit investors to compare the likelihood of default or of full and timely payment between one or more securities.

