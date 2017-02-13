Remedent announces availability of its 10-Q report for the third Quarter ending December 31, 2016 as of February 14, 2017 at 4:30PM EST

GHENT, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Remedent, Inc. ( OTCBB : REMI), an international company specializing in research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products, reported results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Our 10-Q report will be available as of Tuesday February 14, 2017 at 4:30 pm EST.

Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 are $592,952 and our net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 is $111,875 or 18.87% of our net sales over the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 are $1,818,865 and our net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 is $242,783 or 13.35% of our net sales over the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

About Remedent:

Remedent Inc. creates state-of-the-art dental technologies and marketing concepts. Famous brands are GlamSmile, Remecure, Smile Me and River 8. Headquartered in Belgium, Remedent Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes its products and concepts to more than 25 countries worldwide. Remedent Inc. is publicly listed and focuses on B2B, delivering products to the dental professional, as well as B2C approaches, helping consumers to obtain their dream smile through its Smile Consultancy Concept.

Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause Remedent's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," "projects," "project," to be uncertain and forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as Remedent's ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed transaction. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Remedent's business, please refer to the risk factors described in Remedent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.