Remedent Appoints Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions

GHENT, BELGIUM and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Remedent, Inc. ("Remedent" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : REMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC ("Arrowhead") to advise on investor relations and shareholder communications.

Arrowhead is a New York City-based consulting firm, which advises public companies on investor relations, financial communications and capital markets strategies, helping them to gain exposure to qualified investors and develop market awareness and understanding. Arrowhead disseminates corporate information and analysis to its investor network, which is comprised of institutional investment funds, family offices and individuals and organizes two-way communications between this network and the issuers it represents.

Remedent's services agreement with Arrowhead schedules for targeted communications with investor groups, management of and assistance with the distribution of company news, and the preparation and dissemination of analysis and a Company Profile for circulation within the investment community.

Guy de Vreese, Remedent, Inc. CEO, commented: "We believe the time is right to start telling our new Remedent story. We were successful in driving Remedent towards new opportunities in the dental arena and in order to communicate this effectively we are very happy to have teamed up with Arrowhead."

Daniel Renaud, Managing Director of Arrowhead, issued a statement: "We are looking forward to working with Remedent to communicate to the investment community, the company's objectives and growth strategy, their financial and operational performance, their organizational structure and plans for building long-term shareholder value."

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. The company primarily offers professional cosmetic solutions called GlamSmile and River 8, including a prefab veneer that enables dentists to make sure patients always obtain a permanent white smile and a perfectly aligned dentition when minor reshaping is required. In addition Remedent is launching a host of digital applications that accompany digital mouth scanners. The company is at the forefront of the digital workflow and with its applications like veneer design and communication software including SmileMe Mirror, Remedent is poised to establish itself as a premier provider of dental care digital solutions.

About Arrowhead

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions is a family-owned New York City-based financial services provider which was founded in 2008, and which provides its partners in the business and investment community with perspective, insight and advice. Arrowhead maintains the www.abid.co private network to facilitate information exchange between investors and company management teams.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they are made. Except as may be required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation and disclaims any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions, exchange rate, and unforeseen difficulties in operations that could affect revenue and costs. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in Remedent's periodic reports. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release.