Remedent to launch and distribute the Condor Intra Oral Dental Scanner in North America

GHENT, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Remedent, Inc. ("Remedent" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : REMI), an international company specializing in research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Condor Technologies NV to launch and distribute its 3D dental scanner in North America.

Presented for the first time at the 2017 Chicago Dental Show and also recently at the IDS Show in Köln, the Condor Scanner is the first of a new generation of scanners. The Condor is decisively different, software based, user and patient friendly, smaller than other scanners, cost efficient and capable of hyper-realistic colors for diagnostic and treatment planning purposes.

It is Remedent's belief that its affiliation with Condor Technologies on the "Condor," a 3D intra oral dental scanner, will reinforce its competitive positioning in the U.S. market and will be a major driver of its future growth and gain of market share. Remedent is now positioned to offer dentists in the U.S. a state-of-the-art scanner which will enable dental practitioners using the Condor scanner to tailor treatments to their patients and create cross-selling and monetization opportunities for themselves and for Remedent.

Remedent has started hiring the appropriate staff to bring this new product to market. The company, together with veterans of the dental market, is investigating new opportunities and co-operations to facilitate the commercial deployment of the "Condor" and other end products.

"This decision is important as it will allow Remedent to grow in its home market and increase its commercial activities with an exciting new and competitive product in the digital dentistry space. It is a step towards a more active presence in the Americas," comments Mr. Guy De Vreese, CEO of Remedent. "The Condor provides a new platform for Remedent to gain market share and deploy new products while it positions itself at the forefront of state-of-art dental technologies and related applications."

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. The company recently launched the Condor in the United States, a state-of-the-art intra oral scanner, which places it at the forefront of digital dentistry image capture and management, with one of the most competitive dental scanners on the market. The company also offers professional cosmetic solutions called GlamSmile and River 8, including a prefab veneer that enables dentists to make sure patients always obtain a permanent white smile and perfectly aligned dentition when minor reshaping is required. In addition, Remedent is launching a host of products and digital applications that accompany dental scanners. The company is at the forefront of the digital workflow with its applications like veneer design and communication software like SmileMe Mirror. Remedent is poised to establish itself as a premier provider of dental care solutions.

About Condor Technologies

Condor Technologies is a company specialized in dental CAD/CAM equipment, with its most known product the Condor Intra Oral Scanner. Condor Technologies is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with development and manufacturing facilities in Lézignan and Toulouse, both located in France. We are active on a global scale, introducing a cutting-edge scanning technology in dentistry, together with our strategic partners. Starting with the Condor Intra Oral Scanner, we believe to make digital dentistry a reality at a price point that makes sense for any dental practice. http://www.condorscan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they are made. Except as may be required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation and disclaims any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions, exchange rate, and unforeseen difficulties in operations that could affect revenue and costs. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in Remedent's periodic reports. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release.