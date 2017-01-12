REMINDER/Announcement regarding the Sainte-Luce community centre (Luceville sector)

SAINTE-LUCE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding improvements to the community centre.

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Sainte-Luce Church (Luceville sector) 59 Saint-Laurent Street Sainte-Luce, QC

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev