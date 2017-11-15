REMINDER - Appcast and IBM Team Up for Webinar about Attracting Top Talent on a Recruiting Budget

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) -

WHO:

Tom Chevalier, vice president of Product for Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, and Sheri Feinzig, Ph.D., director of IBM Talent Management Consulting and Smarter Workforce Institute

WHAT:

Will present a complimentary webinar titled "Best Practices for Attracting Candidates on a Recruiting Budget."

WHEN:

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. MST / 11:00 a.m. PST)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://info.appcast.io/webinar-best-practices-for-attracting-candidates-on-a-recruiting-budget.

DETAILS:

With competition for top talent at an all-time high, recruiting teams continue to look for ways to distinguish their employer brand and engage candidates. At the same time, these teams need to abide by their budgets while working to maximize reach.

During this webinar, Tom Chevalier, vice president of Product for Appcast will join Sheri Feinzig, Ph.D., director of IBM Talent Management Consulting and Smarter Workforce Institute to share research insights and actionable advice for attracting top talent without overspending. Chevalier will explain how to optimize budgets by tracking and analyzing key metrics including time-to-apply, apply rate, cost-per-hire and more. In addition, Feinzig will discuss research about the far-reaching impact of candidate experience and links to job acceptance and even sales. Webinar attendees will also learn how to drive optimal performance from job advertising tools in order to convert high quality candidates to successful new hires.

About IBM Talent Management Solutions

Today's human resources organizations need to attract and grow top-performing talent, create engaging social and collaborative cultures, and connect the right people to get work done. IBM solutions combine market-leading talent management and social collaboration tools with the power of workforce science and advanced analytics. We help organizations build impassioned and engaged workforces, and deepen client relationships that can lead to measurable business outcomes. To learn more about IBM Watson Talent and IBM Kenexa solutions and services, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/watson/talent.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.