REMINDER - Appcast to Spotlight Performance Job Advertising Solutions at SourceCon Fall Event

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) -

WHO:

Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology

WHAT:

Will sponsor and exhibit at the fall SourceCon conference, bringing together sourcing professionals and talent leaders.

WHEN:

Monday, September 25 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017

WHERE:

Renaissance Austin Hotel

9721 Arboretum Blvd.

Austin, Texas

Appcast will exhibit in Booth No. 10.

DETAILS:

To stay competitive in today's job market, sourcers and recruiters need the right tools in their toolbox -- and with the automation of recruitment advertising, a new age of recruitment marketing is here.

During SourceCon, Appcast, a silver-level sponsor of the event, will showcase its award-winning programmatic job advertising technology. Offering solutions for employers, recruitment ad agencies and job sites, Appcast works to reach qualified candidates, convert more applicants per job ad and improve cost-per-hire. SourceCon attendees interested in learning how Appcast uses predictive analytics, real-time data and programmatic bidding to maximize recruitment results are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 10 for product demos.

For event information, visit: http://austin.sourcecon.com.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.