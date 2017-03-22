REMINDER - Appcast Webinar to Explore How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Changes Candidate Engagement and Sourcing

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) -

WHO:

Appcast, the first pay-per-applicant job ad exchange

WHAT:

Will host the webinar, "Robots in Recruiting: The Implications of AI on Talent Acquisition," featuring guest speaker Allan Schweyer, human capital management expert and founder of TMLU, Inc.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. CDT / 12:30 p.m. MDT / 11:30 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://info.appcast.io/robots-in-recruiting-the-implications-of-ai-on-talent-acquisition-webinar.

DETAILS:

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to replace the repetitive and time consuming work of sourcing, screening and early assessment in the recruitment process. AI can dramatically improve recruiting while lowering costs and enhancing the candidate experience. As this technology continues to evolve, organizations put themselves at a deep disadvantage in finding and hiring talent when they ignore or don't understand the advantages of automation and AI.

During this Appcast-hosted webinar, human capital management expert Allan Schweyer will examine how AI is pushing the recruiting industry to engage and source candidates differently. Schweyer will share how AI is applied to machines and algorithms that mimic the cognitive functions of human beings, enabling the augmentation and automation of specific tasks previously only performed by humans. He will discuss the potential of AI in sourcing and recruitment processes, focusing on the implications for talent acquisition in the future. Attendees will leave the webinar with an understanding of how AI is being used in sourcing today, as well as how they can begin to leverage AI capabilities in their recruiting practices.

Employers, HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers who are curious about the potential uses for artificial intelligence in their talent acquisition strategies are encouraged to attend this webinar. Attendees will gain access to Schweyer's AI white paper and will be eligible to receive one HRCI and SHRM credit for attending.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 500 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.