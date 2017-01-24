REMINDER: Be safe out on the ice on the St. Lawrence River

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) -

The Canadian Coast Guard, Central and Arctic Region, and Quebec's ministère de la Sécurité publique, would like to remind residents that it may be dangerous to venture out onto the ice on the St. Lawrence River. The recent mild weather coupled with today's high winds, have weakened the pack ice in many locations between Montréal and Québec City, and the ice is breaking up. We recommend that residents avoid going out on the ice in the St. Lawrence River.

In addition, it may be dangerous to venture out on the ice when an icebreaker or hovercraft is operating in the area. Ice movement could occur and pose a real danger to anyone in the vessel's operational area. Temporary structures on the ice may also be affected by icebreaking operations.

Therefore, the Coast Guard strongly recommends that pedestrians, fishers and snowmobilers leave the ice when they see icebreakers in the immediate vicinity.

Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers have a red hull with a transverse white band and a white funnel bearing a maple leaf.

