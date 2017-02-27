REMINDER - Bernstein and Cisco to Host Service Provider Tech Talk

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) will host a Tech Talk with Bernstein to discuss Cisco's Service Provider strategy and outline why there's never been a better time to transform. Yvette Kanouff, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business, will be answering questions during the session, live from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at http://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

Date: Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

Time: 9:00 am EST / 6:00 am PST / 3:00 pm CET

Speakers: Yvette Kanouff, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business

Dial in # US: (877) 405-0174 / UK: 0844 571 8931, Hong Kong: 800 966 253

Passcode: FERRAGU / Conference ID: 65828861

