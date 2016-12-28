REMINDER/Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Overnight Closures

HAMILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 28, 2016) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users of closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge from December 19 to 31, 2016.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed overnight to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the following periods:

from Monday, December 19, at 8 pm to Tuesday, December 20, at 5 am

from Tuesday, December 20, at 8 pm to Wednesday, December 21, at 5 am

from Wednesday, December 21, at 8 pm to Thursday, December 22, at 5 am

from Thursday, December 22, at 8 pm to Friday, December 23, at 5 am

from Wednesday, December 28, at 8 pm to Thursday, December 29, at 5 am

from Thursday, December 29, at 8 pm to Friday, December 30, at 5 am

from Friday, December 30, at 8 pm to Saturday, December 31, at 5 am

Please note that rush hour and marine traffic will not be affected.

This schedule may change because of weather conditions or logistical requirements. PSPC will publish notices regarding any schedule changes.

The closures are required as part of the project to replace the bridge's controls, drives and cables. The replacement of key components of the bridge's lift system will extend its serviceable life, meeting the needs of both marine and vehicular traffic in the area.

Safety is a top priority for PSPC during this project, and the Department thanks users for their patience.

