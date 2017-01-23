REMINDER/Burlington Canal Lift Bridge - Overnight Closures

HAMILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users of closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge from January 14 to 30, 2017.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed overnight to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the following periods:

from Saturday, January 14, at 8 pm to Sunday, January 15, at 5 am

from Sunday, January 15, at 8 pm to Monday, January 16, at 5 am

from Monday, January 16, at 8 pm to Tuesday, January 17, at 5 am

from Tuesday, January 17, at 8 pm to Wednesday, January 18, at 5 am

from Wednesday, January 18, at 8 pm to Thursday, January 19, at 5 am

from Thursday, January 19, at 8 pm to Friday, January 20, at 5 am

from Friday, January 20, at 8 pm to Saturday, January 21, at 5 am

from Saturday, January 21, at 8 pm to Sunday, January 22, at 5 am

from Sunday, January 22, at 8 pm to Monday, January 23, at 5 am

from Monday, January 23, at 8 pm to Tuesday, January 24, at 5 am

from Tuesday, January 24, at 8 pm to Wednesday, January 25, at 5 am

from Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm to Thursday, January 26, at 5 am

from Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm to Friday, January 27, at 5 am

from Friday, January 27, at 8 pm to Saturday, January 28, at 5 am

from Saturday, January 28, at 8 pm to Sunday, January 29, at 5 am

from Sunday, January 29, at 8 pm to Monday, January 30, at 5 am

Please note that rush hour and marine traffic will not be affected.

This schedule may change because of weather conditions or logistical requirements. PSPC will publish notices regarding any schedule changes.

The closures are required as part of the project to replace the bridge's controls, drives and cables. The replacement of key components of the bridge's lift system will extend its serviceable life, meeting the needs of both marine and vehicular traffic in the area.

Safety is a top priority for PSPC during this project, and the Department thanks users for their patience.

