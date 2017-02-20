REMINDER/Burlington Canal Lift Bridge: Overnight closures

HAMILTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 20, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users of overnight closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge from February 14 to March 4, 2017, between 8 pm and 5 am.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Please note that rush hour and marine traffic will not be affected.

This schedule may change because of weather conditions or logistical requirements. PSPC will publish notices regarding any schedule changes.

The closures are required as part of the project to replace the bridge's controls, drives and cables. The replacement of key components of the bridge's lift system will extend its serviceable life, meeting the needs of both marine and vehicular traffic in the area.

Safety is a top priority for PSPC during this project, and the Department thanks users for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook