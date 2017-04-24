Reminder: Capital Link's 16th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, April 27, 2017 -- The Metropolitan Club, New York City

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Capital Link's 16th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.

Financial advisors, RIAs and qualified investors can attend the morning and afternoon sessions at no cost. The event has been approved for 8 CFP/CIMA/CPWA continuing education credits by the CFP Board and IMCA.

REGISTRATION

To register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: forums.capitallink.com/cef/2017.

FORUM OVERVIEW

With a 16-year track record, Capital Link's Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.

This conference consistently draws over 1,000 investment professionals every year. Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this Forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

There are five INDUSTRY PANELS: Are CEFs a Value Proposition Today; Are Term Trusts the Wave of the Future or a Passing Fad; The Use of Leverage in CEFs; BDCs - Financing America's Growth; and MLP Industry Roundtable.

PRESENTATION ON INVESTMENT STRATEGIES include: Closed-End Funds: Access vs. Alpha; Perspectives on Closed-End Funds; Commodities Investing; Healthcare Investing in a Closed-End Fund Format; International Investing; Generate Dividends through Global Equity Income Investing; Alternative Income Institute - REITs, MLPs, Preferred Securities and Closed-End Funds; Fintech: Optimizing Advisor Access to Alternative Investment Opportunities; and Uncovering Value in the BDC Industry.

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

Financial advisors, institutional investors, registered investment advisors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.

EVENT ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS - Distinguished industry analysts

Mariana Bush, CFA, Senior Analyst - Wells Fargo Advisors

Michael Jabara, Executive Director, Head of ETF & CEF Research - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Elias Lanik, Senior Closed-End Fund Analyst - BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Alexander Reiss, Director - Stifel





PARTICIPATING SPONSORS & COMPANIES:

Aberdeen Asset Management

Alpine Funds

Ares Management LLC ( NYSE : ARDC)

: ARDC) Barings

BlackRock

BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

Calamos Investments ( NASDAQ : CSQ)

: CSQ) Cohen & Steers ( NYSE : RQI)

: RQI) Deutsche Asset Management

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. ( NYSE : ECC)

: ECC) Eaton Vance

ETF Securities

First Trust Portfolios ( NYSE : FPF)

: FPF) Fitch Ratings

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ( NYSE Arca : GSLC)

: GSLC) Infrastructure Capital Advisors

PowerShares by Invesco ( NYSE Arca : SPLV)

: SPLV) Mercury Capital Advisors

Morgan Stanley

Newtek Business Services Corp. ( NASDAQ : NEWT)

: NEWT) Prospect Capital Corporation

Reaves Asset Management

Robinson Capital Management, LLC

Saba Capital Management, LP

Stifel

StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Tekla Capital Management LLC ( NYSE : THQ)

: THQ) Tortoise Capital Advisors ( NYSE : TYG)

: TYG) Vanguard

Wells Fargo





FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTNERS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange

SILVER SPONSORS: Calamos Investments • Cohen & Steers • First Trust Advisors

BRONZE SPONSORS: Aberdeen Asset Management • Alpine Funds • ALPs • Ares Management • Deutsche Asset Management • Eaton Vance • ETF Securities • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs Asset Management • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • Mercury iFunds • Prospect Capital Corporation • Robinson Capital Management, LLC • Saba Capital Management, LP • Stifel • Tekla Capital Management LLC • Tortoise Capital Advisors

MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge • Barron's • ETFdb.com • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor's Business Daily • Seeking Alpha

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2017/index.html

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at Forum@CapitalLink.com.

Telephone: +1-212-661-7566

ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory firm with strategic focus on Closed-End Funds, ETFs, MLPs, the energy, commodities and maritime sectors. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten to twelve investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe, and China, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens & Oslo.