Reminder - Capital Link's 4th Annual Master Limited Partnership Investing Forum on Thursday, March 2, 2017 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Enterprise Product Partners LP, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, EnLink Midstream Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Summit Midstream Partners LP, Noble Midstream Partners LP, and CrossAmerica Partners LP are among the MLPs participating at Capital Link's 4th Annual Master Limited Partnership Investing Forum taking place on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
The Forum has been approved for 8 CFP/CIMA/CPWA Continuing Education credits.
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The Forum will address major topics of interest to the industry and investors who follow the MLP space. It will feature two separate and concurrent tracks. One with panel discussions by top industry experts and one with presentations of individual MLPs. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with MLP management.
There are four SECTOR PANELS: Midstream - MLPs in Texas: Permian and Eagle Ford; Midstream - Rest of the US: Non-Texas Trends; LNG & Maritime; and The Private Equity Perspective on Energy Infrastructure
There are six INDUSTRY PANELS: Tax/Legislation/Regulatory; Energy in 2017: The View from the Fourth Estate; Raising Capital for MLPs - Capital Markets & Bank Financing; MLP Rating Agency; Institutional Investor Perspective and the Analyst Perspective.
TARGET AUDIENCE
Institutional Investors • Registered Investment Advisors • Financial Advisors • Financial Planners • Wealth Advisors • MLP Executives • Investment & Private Bankers • Securities Analysts • Retail and Institutional Brokers • Industry Specialists & Analysts • Financial Press & Media.
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Opening Keynote Speaker: Thomas J. Edelman, Managing Partner - White Deer Energy
Afternoon Keynote Speaker: Lars Eirik Nicolaisen, Partner - Rystad Energy
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
MLPs
Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP)
American Midstream Partners LP
ARB Midstream
Capital Product Partners LP
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)
CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL)
CSI Compressco LP
Cypress Energy Partners LP
EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK)
Enterprise Products Partners LP
GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)
Hoegh LNG Partners LP
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK)
Navios Maritime Partners LP
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX)
Sanchez Production Partners LP
Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP)
Summit Midstream Partners LP
Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
MLP Funds
Center Coast Capital (NYSE: CEN)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Infrastructure Capital Advisors
Tortoise Capital Advisors Closed-End Funds (NYSE: TYG)
Industry Participants
American Infrastructure Funds
Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP
Baker Botts LLP
Barron's
Deloitte Tax LLP
Deutsche Bank
Energy Spectrum Capital
Evercore ISI
EY
Fitch Ratings
Lucid Energy Group
Midstream Business
MLP Association
Moody's
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Reuters
RW Baird
Rystad Energy
S&P Global Ratings
UBS
Vinson & Elkins LLP
White Deer Energy
FORUM SPONSORS
LEAD SPONSOR: Baird
SPONSORS: Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP • Baker Botts LLP • Center Coast Capital • Deloitte Tax LLP • EY • Goldman Sachs Asset Management • Infrastructure Capital Advisors • PricewaterhouseCoopers • Tortoise Capital Advisors • Vinson & Elkins
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: MLP Association
MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge • Barron's • ETFdb.com • Hedge Fund Alert • Investor's Business Daily • Oil & Gas Financial Journal
UPCOMING RELATED EVENTS
The MLP Investing Forum capitalizes on the long track record of success of Capital Link's Annual Closed End Funds and Global ETFs Forum, which attracts 1,000+ executives.
The 16th Annual Closed End Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at The Metropolitan Club in New York City.
For the complete 2017 Events Calendar, please visit: forums.capitallink.com
