REMINDER - Changing the Way Companies Hire: WePow Brings Video Interviewing Insights to HR West 2017

WHO:

Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, and Danelle DiLibero, director, Talent Acquisition for OnDeck

WHAT:

Will present a session titled, "How Video Interviewing Changed the Way I Hire," during HR West 2017.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Monday, March 6 - Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Udom and DiLibero are scheduled to speak on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 1:50 p.m. PST.

WHERE:

Oakland Convention Center

550 10th Street

Oakland, Calif.

WePow will exhibit in Booth No. 10.

DETAILS:

Talent acquisition is a dynamic space, buzzing with trends and innovation. As a result, organizations looking for ways to scale their teams face the challenge of keeping up with the latest solutions. But what these companies really need is a forward-thinking technology designed for today's hiring landscape.

During HR West 2017, Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow, and Danelle DiLibero, director, Talent Acquisition for OnDeck, will explore how video interviewing works to streamline the talent acquisition process, for more effective and more efficient hiring. Looking at the technology from all angles, Udom and DiLibero will consider the employer end of the equation along with the candidate experience, known benefits and overcoming potential pitfalls. Session attendees will see video interviewing in action, learn how OnDeck uses the technology and take away actionable insights that can be used to implement a more engaging approach to talent acquisition at their organizations.

HR West attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with WePow representatives in Booth No. 10 for product demonstrations and additional information about the company's video and communications platform. For event details and registration, visit: http://hrwest.org.

