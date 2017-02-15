REMINDER - Cisco Announces February 2017 Events with the Financial Community

SOURCE: Cisco
February 15, 2017 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of February. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2017
February 16, 2017
10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
Chuck Robbins, CEO
2017 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference
February 28, 2017
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
David Goeckeler, SVP/GM Networking & Security Business
Investor Relations Contact: Carol Villazon
Cisco
(408) 527-6538carolv@cisco.comPress Contact:Andrea Duffy
Cisco
(212) 714-4152 anduffy@cisco.com
