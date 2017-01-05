REMINDER/Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Annual Shareholders' Meetings for 2016 and Release Date of Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017 and Its Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) will hold their Annual Shareholders' Meetings on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. (EST) at the Centre Mount-Royal in Montréal (2200 Mansfield Street). During this time, both companies' financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, ended November 30, 2016, will also be disclosed. A live webcast of the Annual Shareholders' Meetings will be available on the Cogeco website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/shareholders-meetings/.

A conference call for financial analysts will be held just prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (EST) to discuss the companies' financial and operating results. Media representatives may attend as listeners only. A live audio webcast of the call with financial analysts will be available on the Cogeco website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/investors/.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-800-347-6311

International Access Number: +1-438-968-3557

Confirmation Code: 3838378

Both Cogeco Inc.'s and Cogeco Communications Inc.'s annual reports and press releases summarizing fiscal year 2016 highlights are available on SEDAR.