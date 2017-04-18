REMINDER - Crowded Announces April Tech Jobs Meetup

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) -

WHO:

Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

WHAT:

Will host its April Tech Jobs Meetup, featuring recruiters and hiring managers from leading employers, including event partner UBS.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

UBS Financial Services

1285 Avenue of the Americas, 15th Floor

New York, N.Y.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To RSVP, visit: https://www.meetup.com/Crowded-Tech-Jobs-Meetup/events/237005165.

DETAILS:

Tech recruiting remains a challenge for job seekers and employers alike. Candidates are tasked with entering the same information into applicant tracking systems over and over again -- often never receiving a response from the other side. At the same time, recruiters face changing hiring needs, a growing list of in-demand skills and an influx of applicants who appear on paper to have similar backgrounds and skillsets. Capturing the attention of one another is challenging but not impossible -- especially when given the chance to connect in real life.

Recognizing this, Crowded launched its monthly Tech Jobs Meetup series, providing the perfect venue for tech talent to meet with and learn from recruiters and hiring managers in their space. For the April Tech Jobs Meetup, Crowded is taking a more intimate approach, partnering with UBS Financial Services and hosting the event from the UBS offices in New York City. This month's event will include keynote presentations and a panel discussion with recruiters and hiring managers from UBS and other leading employers.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.