Reminder for Today's NXT-ID Inc. Earnings Investor Webcast

MELBOURNE, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - NXT-ID, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NXTD) ("NXT-ID" or the "Company"), a security technology company, reminds shareholders it will host an investor webcast today at 4:05 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2016. Management will comment on financial and operational results, the Company's progress for the period and recent developments.

The webcast will also include a Q&A with management and several Wall Street analysts.

Material and slides for investors to follow can be viewed here: https://s3.amazonaws.com/NXT-ID/Earnings+Call+YE+2016.pdf

Participants can register for the webcast at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/yiksodu5

The webcast will commence following the close of the market at approximately 4:05 PM.

The webcast will be archived and available on the company's website following the event.

About NXT- ID Inc. - Mobile Security for a Mobile World

NXT-ID, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NXTD) is a security technology Company providing security for finance, assets, and healthcare. The Company's innovative MobileBio® solution mitigates risks associated with mobile computing, m-commerce, and smart OS-enabled devices. With extensive experience in biometric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies, the Company partners with industry leading companies to provide solutions for modern payment and the Internet of Things ("IoT") applications. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, LogicMark, LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems ("PERS") sold through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors and monitored security dealers and distributors. http://www.nxt-id.com

