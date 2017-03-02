REMINDER/Government of Canada support to five highly innovative Montreal organizations

March 02, 2017 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to a press conference during which the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding financial contributions to Terragon Environmental Technologies, Hypertechnology Ciara, Polystyvert, GHGSat and the Centre des technologies de l'eau.
Representatives from the companies will be on site to talk about their projects.
Media RelationsCanada Economic Development for Quebec Regions514-283-8818dec.media.ced@canada.ca
