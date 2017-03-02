REMINDER/Government of Canada support to five highly innovative Montreal organizations

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to a press conference during which the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding financial contributions to Terragon Environmental Technologies, Hypertechnology Ciara, Polystyvert, GHGSat and the Centre des technologies de l'eau.

Representatives from the companies will be on site to talk about their projects.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2017 Time: 1:30 P.M. - Site Visit 1:40 P.M. - Press Conference Location: Terragon Environmental Technologies inc. 651 Bridge Street Montréal, Quebec H3K 2C8

