REMINDER - GuideSpark to Uncover Communication Strategies for Employee Engagement at Health & Benefits Leadership Conference

WHO:

Joe Larocque, co-founder and senior director, Product Management at GuideSpark, the leader in employee communications, and Rick Merritt, senior vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer at OSI Systems, Inc.

WHAT:

Will present a session titled, "Transforming Benefits Communications to Engage Employees," at the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Wednesday, April 19 - Friday, April 21, 2017.

Larocque and Merritt are scheduled to speak on Friday, April 21 at 9:15 a.m. PDT.

WHERE:

Aria Resort and Casino

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

DETAILS:

For employers with diverse and remote workforces, maintaining clear and consistent benefits communications remains a challenge. The issue often stems from identifying a unified strategy, and carries through to keeping teams aligned around the right message and ensuring employees are actively engaged in benefits programs. Reimagining the process with the aid of technology can alleviate these pain points and streamline communications across the entire organization.

During the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference, Joe Larocque, co-founder and senior director, Product Management at GuideSpark, will join Rick Merritt, senior vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer at OSI Systems, Inc., to discuss best practices and actionable tips for transforming benefits communications. In addition, Larocque and Merritt will explore how OSI Systems adopted new technology to change and support its overall HR function in order to attract and engage employees. Session attendees will learn about creating and promoting a strong HR brand, adopting mobile and other technologies to develop a more engaging strategy and prioritizing messages to determine the most critical messages to communicate.

HR and benefits leaders interested in transforming benefits communications at their organizations are encouraged to attend this presentation. Additional information about the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference can be accessed at: http://www.benefitsconf.com.

