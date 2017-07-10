REMINDER - GuideSpark Webinar with IDG to Explore Employee Communications Gap

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) -

Felicia Vetteth, director of Product Marketing for GuideSpark, the leader in employee communications, and Aran Bride, director of Research Intelligence at IDG

Will present a complimentary webinar titled, "Closing the Employee Communication Gap: IDG Findings & Implications."

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Registration can be accessed at http://pages.guidespark.com/20170711-Webinar-IDG_Registration-Page.html.

Upwards of 83 percent of HR decision-makers believe that their workforce communications are making a great impression on employees. Unfortunately, only 65 percent of managers and a mere 52 percent of employees agree. Attracting top-notch talent with compelling messaging may be one thing, but keeping employees actively engaged with effective HR communications is another.

During this webinar, Felicia Vetteth, director of Product Marketing for GuideSpark, will join Aran Bride, director of Research Intelligence at IDG, to uncover the results of a new research study. Looking at the numbers behind the HR-employee disconnect, Vetteth and Bride will share insights into the relationship between employee communications and experience, including how the use of modern communications throughout the employee lifecycle promotes a loyal, engaged workforce. In addition, Vetteth and Bride will offer actionable ideas and explain how HR communications technology can aid in recruitment, help create a winning employer value proposition, improve the onboarding process and develop and retain employees that will advance the company's future.

