REMINDER - KeyBanc and Cisco to Host Tech Talk on Cisco's Enterprise Networking Business

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) will host a conference call with KeyBanc and Scott Harrell, SVP of Product Management for Enterprise Networking, to discuss the company's vision, strategy, and perspective on our business strategy and product portfolio. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2017

Time: 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

Speaker: Scott Harrell, SVP of Product Management, Enterprise Networking Group

Participant Dial in:

Toll Free: 888-256-1027

Passcode: 5741720

Replay Information (available until 9/24):

Toll Free: (866) 375-1919

Passcode: 5741720

This event will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds