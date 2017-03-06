REMINDER/LaSalle Causeway: Overnight closures

KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users of overnight closures on the LaSalle Causeway from March 6 to 9, 2017.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed overnight to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the following periods:

from Monday, March 6, at 9:30 pm to Tuesday, March 7, at 6 am

from Tuesday, March 7, at 9:30 pm to Wednesday, March 8, at 6 am

from Wednesday, March 8, at 9:30 pm to Thursday, March 9, at 6 am

During this time, vehicles and pedestrian will not be allowed to cross the bridge. Alternative transportation will be provided for pedestrian crossing. Please note that rush hour and marine traffic will not be affected.

This schedule may change due to weather conditions or logistical requirements. PSPC will publish notices regarding any schedule changes.

The closure is required to maintain the bascule bridge.

Safety is a top priority for PSPC, and we are committed to ensuring the continued integrity of the bridges we manage. We apologize for any inconvenience these traffic restrictions may cause and thank everyone for their understanding.

