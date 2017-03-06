REMINDER/LaSalle Causeway: Overnight closures

March 06, 2017 06:00 ET
KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise all users of overnight closures on the LaSalle Causeway from March 6 to 9, 2017.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed overnight to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the following periods:
During this time, vehicles and pedestrian will not be allowed to cross the bridge. Alternative transportation will be provided for pedestrian crossing. Please note that rush hour and marine traffic will not be affected.
This schedule may change due to weather conditions or logistical requirements. PSPC will publish notices regarding any schedule changes.
The closure is required to maintain the bascule bridge.
Safety is a top priority for PSPC, and we are committed to ensuring the continued integrity of the bridges we manage. We apologize for any inconvenience these traffic restrictions may cause and thank everyone for their understanding.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
For inquiries related to the project, contact:Roger GratlProject Manager, Professional and Technical ServicesReal Property416-512-5608Media inquiries should be directed to:Media Relations, Ontario Region, PSPC416-512-5550
See all RSS Newsfeeds