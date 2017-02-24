REMINDER/Laurentian Bank to Announce First Quarter Results on February 28, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) will publish its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 3:30 p.m. (ET). To facilitate the presentation of financial results, a reference document as well as a press release will be available on the Bank's Web site.

CONFERENCE CALL Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 Time: 3:30 p.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1-800-263-0877 Access code: 3493742 Live webcast: www.laurentianbank.ca, under the Laurentian Bank tab, Investors section, Quarterly results, Audio webcast (listen only mode)

PLAYBACK Availability: From 6:30 p.m. (ET) on February 28, 2017, until 6:30 p.m. (ET) on March 30, 2017 Playback link: Follow this link.

