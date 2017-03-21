REMINDER - Leveraging Informal Learning to Transform Culture: Degreed to Present at Learning Solutions 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) -

Sarah Danzl, Enterprise Communications and Content Development Lead for Degreed, the fast-growing company building an engaging, beautiful and intuitive solution to empower and recognize all forms of career-long learning, and Juli Weber, Organizational Development Manager for Purch

Will present a session titled, "Leverage Informal Learning to Transform Your Organization: Purch's Story," during the Learning Solutions 2017 Conference & Expo.

The conference will take place Wednesday, March 22 - Friday, March 24, 2017.

Danzl and Weber are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

1751 Hotel Plaza Blvd.

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

In today's diverse and dispersed workforce, employees are able to work -- and learn -- anytime, anywhere. As a result, learning is no longer limited to structured courses or long days of formal training. Instead, organizations are able to integrate learning into everyday culture, offering employees the opportunity to determine their own path forward.

During the Learning Solutions Conference, Sarah Danzl from Degreed will join Juli Weber, Organizational Development Manager for Purch, to explore ways to build a strong, self-directed learning culture. In telling the Purch story, Danzl and Weber will offer attendees a roadmap that starts with assessing and analyzing the organization's learning needs. From here, Danzl and Weber will look at strategies and solutions that provide organic, value-added, engaging activities and support the development of a healthy learning culture. HR and learning professionals interested in promoting progress and development at their organizations are encouraged to attend this session.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources -- over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from nearly 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development, however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

