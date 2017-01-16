REMINDER/Media Advisory: Announcement concerning municipal infrastructure in the City of Asbestos Industrial Park

January 16, 2017 07:00 ET
ASBESTOS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference at which the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will announce a project for consolidation of municipal infrastructure in the City of Asbestos industrial park.
