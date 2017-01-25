REMINDER/Media Advisory: Announcement regarding the Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton

EAST BROUGHTON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton construction project.

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Multi-purpose room, 2nd Floor Desjardins Recreation Centre 300 Pelletier Street East Broughton, Quebec G0N 1G0

