REMINDER/Media Advisory: Announcement regarding the Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton

January 25, 2017 08:00 ET
EAST BROUGHTON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton construction project.
Stay connected
Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev
Media RelationsCanada Economic Development for Quebec Regions514-283-8818dec.media.ced@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds