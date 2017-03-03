REMINDER/Media Advisory: Announcement regarding Labelle community centre

LABELLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding improvements to Labelle's community centre.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: Centre communautaire de Labelle 29 Du Couvent Road Labelle, Quebec J0T1H0

