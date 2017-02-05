REMINDER/Media Advisory: Announcement regarding VHR Outaouais Inc.

PORTAGE-DU-FORT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 5, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the refurbishment of the rail bridge spanning the Ottawa River.

Media representatives are to gather at the old railway that crossed Highway 301, between Portage and Bryson, at 12:30 p.m. From there, VHR Outaouais will transport participants and media representatives to the press conference location on the railway bridge that connects Quebec to Ontario.

Please note that the press conference will be held outdoors.

Date: February 5, 2017 Time: 12:30 p.m. Meeting place: The old railway that crossed Highway 301, between Portage and Bryson

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev