REMINDER/Media Advisory: BRP to Present Its Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results

VALCOURT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) will hold its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results conference call on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 9 a.m. (ET). José Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sébastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts.

Media and interested participants may access this call on a listen-only mode. The press release on the fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2017 results will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Friday, March 24 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET). The details of the conference call are as follows:

DATE: Friday, March 24, 2017 TIME: 9 a.m. (ET)

This webcast will be live on the Internet here. A slideshow presentation intended for real-time viewing with the conference call will also be available. Both webcast and presentation will be in English only.

Investors and analysts can listen in on the call by dialling one of the following conference call numbers:

Original English version: 416-340-2217 or Event code: 4260664 800-806-5484 (toll-free in North America) Click for international dial-in numbers.

Replay: An archived audio webcast will be available two hours after the event here for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.