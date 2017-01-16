News Room
January 16, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to an official event announcing new funding for affordable housing in Québec. The event will take place in the presence of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Mr. Martin Coiteux, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security, and Minister responsible for the Montréal region, Ms. Francine Charbonneau, Minister responsible for Seniors and Anti-Bullying and Minister responsible for the Laval region, Mr. Marc Demers, Mayor of Laval, along with local partners.

Date: January 16, 2017
Time: 9:30 a.m.
(Photos taken outside followed by the announcement)
Location: Community Centre
Habitation Raymond-Goyer
800, 81e Avenue
Laval, Québec
H7V 3M4

Contact Information

  • Genevieve Lafleur
    Public Affairs Advisor
    Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
    514-283-9008
    glafleur@cmhc.ca

    Sylvain Fournier
    Communications and Media Relations Advisor
    Societe d'habitation du Quebec
    418 643-4035, ext.: 1113
    sylvain.fournier@shq.gouv.qc.ca

    Mathieu Filion
    Director of Communications
    Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.
    Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
    819 654-5546
    mathieu.filion@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

    Marie-Eve Pelletier
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and
    Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and
    Minister responsible for the Montreal region
    418 643-2112

