February 03, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/ Media Advisory: Canada and Ontario to Announce Support for Investment Attraction in Toronto Region

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The following federal, provincial and municipal representatives will make an announcement about global investment for the Toronto Region:

  • The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario
  • The Honourable Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth
  • John Tory, Mayor of Toronto
  • Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga

All government representatives will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Friday, February 3, 2017
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
PLACE: Ontario Investment and Trade Centre
35th Floor - Galleria
250 Yonge Street
Toronto ON
M5B 2L7

