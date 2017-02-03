REMINDER/ Media Advisory: Canada and Ontario to Announce Support for Investment Attraction in Toronto Region

February 03, 2017 06:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - The following federal, provincial and municipal representatives will make an announcement about global investment for the Toronto Region:
All government representatives will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Philip ProulxOffice of Minister Bains343-291-2500Philip.proulx@canada.caMedia Relations OfficeFedDev Ontario416-954-6652fdo.mediarel-relmedias.fdo@canada.caDaniel BitontiOffice of Minister Duguid416-325-7569daniel.bitonti@ontario.caJessica HumeMinistry of Economic Development and Growth416-325-2479jessica.hume@ontario.caJulia SakasToronto Global647-729-0735jsakas@torontoglobal.ca
