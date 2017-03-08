REMINDER/Media Advisory: CMHC to communicate monthly housing starts with single release

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Beginning in March 2017, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will change how it uses news releases to report monthly housing starts.

To date, CMHC has produced and disseminated a news release for each housing market reporting monthly starts. Starting with the February housing starts to be released on March 8 2017, CMHC will produce a single, comprehensive release as a "one-stop shop" for monthly housing starts data.

The new release will include national data, 4 to 6 storylines on select markets, a table with data for all markets as well as links to Preliminary Housing Starts and the Housing Market Information Portal.

This change represents a repackaging of the information in an ongoing effort to modernize our news releases and improve our reporting. It's important to note that this change will not result in a loss of data, information, insight or analysis.

As always, our market analysts are available to provide further analysis and insight into their respective markets.

