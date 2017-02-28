REMINDER/Media Advisory: CMHC to release updated guide to home buying in Canada

February 28, 2017 07:30 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its updated step by step guide to buying a home in Canada.
Originally published in 1998, the guide has been revamped to better meet the needs of Canadians who are thinking of buying a home today.
The guide will available on our website Tuesday, February 28 at 9:30 am Eastern.
Karine LeBlancCMHC Media Relations(613) 740-5413kjleblan@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
