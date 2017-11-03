REMINDER/Media Advisory: Correctional Service of Canada invites medias to the Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees

November 03, 2017 06:00 ET
LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 3, 2017) - This annual ceremony commemorates the fallen employees of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), in the Quebec region, that have lost their lives while on duty.
The schedule of the ceremony is available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1104277_CeremonieENG.pdf.
Please confirm your attendanceby 4 p.m. Friday, November 3rd, 2017via email Line.Dumais@csc-scc.gc.caor by phone (450) 967-3350
