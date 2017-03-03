News Room
Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

March 03, 2017 08:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: FedDev Ontario to Announce Support for Entrepreneurs in Southwestern Ontario

LONDON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, will make an important announcement to support entrepreneurs in southwestern Ontario.

Media are invited to tour the company prior to the official announcement.

MP Fragiskatos and MP Young will be available to answer questions from the media, following the event.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Friday, March 3, 2017
TIME: Tour - 11:00 a.m.
Announcement - 11:30 a.m.
PLACE: Tour: Stiller Centre
700 Collip Circle
London, Ontario
N6G 4M3
Announcement: NRC Building
800 Collip Circle
London, Ontario
N6G 4M3

