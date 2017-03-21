REMINDER/Media Advisory: Federal Budget Media Availability

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - CLC President Hassan Yussuff, CLC Senior Economist Angella MacEwen, and CLC Senior Researcher Emily Norgang will be available in the Railway Committee Room in Centre Block to comment once the federal budget has been tabled on March 22nd. Mr. Yussuff and Ms. MacEwen will provide comment in English, and Ms. Norgang will provide comment in French.

It is expected this year's federal budget will include several initiatives related to education and training, infrastructure, and job creation.

The CLC's pre-budget statement is available at canadianlabour.ca.