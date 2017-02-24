REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce investment in local infrastructure

February 24, 2017 12:00 ET
ESQUIMALT, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) -
The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce an investment in British Columbia infrastructure.
Note: For security reasons, please confirm your attendance by 4 pm on February 24, 2017, to Chandra Frobel at Chandra.Frobel@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca or 250-363-8598. Media are asked to arrive by 9:45 am. Closed-toe shoes are required. Hard hats and safety vests will be provided on site.
Annie TrepanierOffice of the Honourable Judy M. Foote819-997-5421Media RelationsPublic Services and Procurement Canada819-420-5501media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
