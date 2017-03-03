News Room
Public Services and Procurement Canada

March 03, 2017 06:00 ET

REMINDER/Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support to Ontario firm through Build in Canada Innovation Program

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Marwan Tabbara, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce that the government is investing in a Canadian innovation.

Date: March 3, 2017
Time: 1 pm (EST)
Location: Ontario Drive and Gear Limited
Plant 3
66 Hincks Street
New Hamburg, Ontario

